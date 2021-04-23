State: COVID-19 outbreaks over at two senior-care facilities in Guilford

GREENSBORO — State health officials have declared COVID-19 outbreaks over at two senior-care facilities in Guilford County, according to a report released Friday.
According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, those sites are:
- Adams Farm Living and Rehabilitation, which had 12 positive cases among staff and nine among residents during its outbreak.
- Brookdale Lawndale Park, which had three cases among staff and 24 among residents, and three related deaths among residents.
The semi-weekly report from state health officials does not indicate the dates when positive test results were received or when they were reported at the local level.