State employees to return to in-person work

RALEIGH — North Carolina's thousands of state employees are starting to return to working in person — if they haven't gone back already.

More than half of the state's adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and Gov. Roy Cooper has lifted nearly all COVID-19 restrictions.

A majority of state workers already have been working in person the past year. Soon, others will join them, at least in some capacity.

As of last week, 66.4% of state employees were working on site, 21% of state employees were full-time teleworking and 12.5% were doing a mix of on-site and remote work, said Jill Warren Lucas, spokesperson for the Office of State Human Resources.

Lucas said some state employees have already transitioned back from remote work, and they expect more will follow soon.

"With conditions improving statewide, largely due the number of people who have been vaccinated and the increased availability of vaccine, it is time for state employees who have been teleworking to begin to transition back to their usual duty station," Lucas told The News & Observer.