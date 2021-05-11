State: Greensboro nursing center added to list of facilities coping with COVID-19

GREENSBORO — A nursing center was added to a list of sites with a COVID-19 outbreak while state officials declared outbreaks over at three other facilities, according to a recent report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Brookdale Northwest Greensboro is newly listed in a state report citing coronavirus cases among two staff and two residents — and one resident death.

"We can confirm that more than one member of our Brookdale Northwest Greensboro community tested positive for COVID-19 in late April," Heather Hunter, a communications manager for Brookdale, said in an email. "We informed residents, their family members and associates of the community."

Hunter said Brookdale continues to work with Guilford health officials.

The state also has declared outbreaks over at three health care facilities — meaning, there is no evidence of continued transmission within 28 days.

Accordius Health at Greensboro, which had 19 staff members and 43 residents test positive for COVID-19, as well as four resident deaths.

Clapp's Nursing Center, which had five staff members test positive.

Guilford Health Care Center, which had 34 staff members and 49 residents test positive, and 10 resident deaths.