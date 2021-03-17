State: N.C. college students will be able to receive COVID-19 shots by April

RALEIGH — A sizable group of North Carolina college students will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in April, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
When North Carolina drafted its initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan in October 2020, college students were listed as a priority, just ahead of the general public. That's because college students had the ability to rapidly contribute to community spread and fuel outbreaks through off-campus parties.
But in January, North Carolina bumped the group from the priority list amid a backlash from state lawmakers and encouragement from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to give stronger preference to older adults and those working in certain job sectors.
On Tuesday, health officials released a statement saying college students who live on campus or in other congregate settings will be able to receive vaccines starting on April 7.
That will be received as good news by many.
Since the start of the fall semester, college students have become a major source for transmission. A surge in cases at UNC-Chapel Hill sparked national attention and prompted the college to shut down in-person instruction for undergraduate students after one week of classes.
Duke University announced this weekend that it would impose a weeklong campus lockdown following a string of new infections the university has mostly blamed on fraternity rush activities. The number of COVID-19 cases reported last week nearly matched the total number of cases the university recorded during the entire fall semester.
Many colleges have already started making students aware they can now receive the coronavirus vaccine.
During a Wednesday news conference, N.C. Secretary of Health Mandy Cohen signaled that college students not living in a dorm or apartment would get their shot a few weeks after those who live in more compact housing environments.
“We want to prioritize those in congregate settings,” Cohen said. “We know that's where the virus spreads fastest, so that is why we're doing that prioritization. I don't think there's going to be a huge time difference."
