State officials: First case of omicron variant discovered in North Carolina

The department believes the existing Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will prove effective in reducing risk of severe illness and death from “all circulating variants,” including omicron.

“All viruses change over time, and COVID-19 is no exception,” the department said in a statement. “With the holidays, colder weather and a new variant, the best way that people can protect themselves from serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and get a booster when they are eligible.”

Meanwhile, the omicron variant continues its march through Europe. U.K. health authorities say omicron cases are doubling every two to three days in Britain, and that the variant will replace delta as the dominant coronavirus strain within days. Health Secretary Sajid Javid told lawmakers Monday that omicron will be dominant in London “within 48 hours.”

While omicron is acknowledged to be much more transmissible than previous coronavirus variants, it’s unclear both how virulent it is and whether the expected wave of infections will inundate the country’s state-funded health care system