State report shows Guilford charter school has cluster of COVID-19 cases

GREENSBORO — A charter school in Guilford County is among the sites that have experienced a cluster of coronavirus cases, according to a report released Friday by state health officials.

The state’s semiweekly report defines “COVID-19 clusters” in child care or school settings as a minimum of five positive cases within a 14-day period.

In the report, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services listed The College Preparatory and Leadership Academy as having one staff member and 11 students test positive for COVID-19. The report does not include dates of the positive results, or indicate if any cases are still active at the campus, which is located at 5700 Riverdale Drive in Jamestown.

No one at the school was immediately available to verify case numbers or how recently they were reported. A voice message from the News & Record was left with the school.

The state considers a cluster over after 28 days if there is no evidence of continued transmission.