State: Three new Guilford County nursing facilities experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks

GREENSBORO — Three Guilford County nursing facilities were newly listed this week in a state report that shows ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, along with new cases at other facilities.
Friends Homes at Guilford, Greenhaven Health and Rehabilitation Center and Guilford House all had new outbreaks, according to Tuesday's report from the N.C. Department of Health and Rehabilitative Services.
Friends Homes had two cases among staff and none involving residents, while Greenhaven had four cases among staff and 10 cases connected to residents, the report said.
Emails seeking comment from those facilities were not answered by Wednesday evening.
Guilford House had one case among staff and three involving residents, according to the report.
A spokesperson from Guilford House said in an email that during the facility's weekly COVID-19 testing, it identified three residents and a staff member who tested positive for the virus. All were vaccinated and did not experience any major symptoms related to the virus, the spokesperson said.
The residents will finish their 10-day quarantine period this week. The staff member was sent home and has since completed their quarantine period, she said.
A positive case involving a resident at Accordius Health at Greensboro was added to that facility's outbreak, according to the state. The outbreak has affected a total of eight residents and three staff members. Two deaths of residents also were reported.
At Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center, state officials reduced the number of cases among staff to two — one less than last week's report — and added three cases connected to residents. The facility previously did not have any cases among residents in this outbreak.
Officials from Accordius and Maple Grove did not respond to emails and messages seeking comment on the latest report.
Under state guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a congregate-living setting is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.
Data in the state reports is considered preliminary and may change as more information is available, according to state health officials. The cases reflected in the reports are not necessarily still active.
