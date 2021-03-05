State's latest report shows 15 more coronavirus deaths at Guilford nursing facilities

GREENSBORO — Fifteen more deaths were reported by state health officials in a report released Friday about COVID-19 outbreaks in Guilford County.

Six residents of Greenhaven Health and Rehabilitation Center have died, according to Friday's report.

Also, nine residents died of the respiratory disease at Whitestone: A Masonic and Eastern Star Community. Friday's report showed a total of 11 deaths in comparison to the two listed in Tuesday's data.

The report does not include the dates of death or when deaths were reported to the state by county health department officials.

Iulia Vann, Guilford County’s health director, said last week that the county was catching up on reporting COVID-19 numbers among congregate-care facilities to the state.

No one was immediately available Friday evening for comment at Greenhaven and Whitestone when calls were placed to each by the News & Record.

In Friday's report, the state declared outbreaks over at three facilities, meaning that there has been no ongoing transmission of the respiratory disease at the sites for at least 28 days. Those places are: