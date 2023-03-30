STEPPIN’ OUT: Ben Vereen presents “Steppin’ Out,” a tribute to Broadway, Frank Sinatra and especially Sammy Davis Jr. at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. A veteran of film and television, Vereen is best known for his work on Broadway. He won a Tony Award in 1973 for his work in “Pippin” and was nominated for a Tony for his role as Judas Iscariot in “Jesus Christ Superstar.”