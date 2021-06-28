'Still in shock': Winston-Salem teacher wins $1M in first COVID-19 lottery

RALEIGH — North Carolina on Monday announced its first COVID-19 vaccine lottery winners while state officials hope the news will encourage more residents to get vaccinated.
Winston-Salem resident and teacher Shelly Wyramon won the $1 million prize before taxes, while 14-year-old Vania Martinez won the $125,000 scholarship.
The state will pick the remaining three cash and scholarship winners on July 7, July 21 and Aug. 4.
When Wyramon initially got a call last week that she won, she was convinced it wasn't real. It wasn't until she hopped on a video call with Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's Secretary of Health, when she accepted that the money was hers.
“I still don't believe. To believe that you're going to win $1 million, it's absolutely unbelievable. Our family's still in shock,” Wyramon said.
Martinez, a high school freshman in Wilmington, had just started a summer job so she could save for college and was surprised when she got the news she had won the $125,000 prize. She said she had loved ones die from COVID-19, which motivated her to get vaccinated at a mall. She also convinced her mom to get the shot.
“After seeing so many people suffering that are young and lost some loved ones really close to me ... I decided to get the vaccine," Martinez said.
Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials hope word about the lottery will spread now that the first winners have been announced. Within the first two weeks of the state announcing the $4.5 lottery package, about 118,000 residents got their first shot. Cooper said the state is not going to hit its goal of getting two-thirds of adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4.
State health data shows 53% of eligible vaccine recipients at least 12 years old and 55% of adults 18 or older have gotten at least one shot — well below the national average. North Carolina ranks 12th worst in the nation in shots administered per capita, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We've got to pull out all the stops to get this done," Cooper said, "so that's what we're doing."
