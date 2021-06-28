'Still in shock': Winston-Salem teacher wins $1M in first COVID-19 lottery

RALEIGH — North Carolina on Monday announced its first COVID-19 vaccine lottery winners while state officials hope the news will encourage more residents to get vaccinated.

Winston-Salem resident and teacher Shelly Wyramon won the $1 million prize before taxes, while 14-year-old Vania Martinez won the $125,000 scholarship.

The state will pick the remaining three cash and scholarship winners on July 7, July 21 and Aug. 4.

When Wyramon initially got a call last week that she won, she was convinced it wasn't real. It wasn't until she hopped on a video call with Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's Secretary of Health, when she accepted that the money was hers.

“I still don't believe. To believe that you're going to win $1 million, it's absolutely unbelievable. Our family's still in shock,” Wyramon said.

Martinez, a high school freshman in Wilmington, had just started a summer job so she could save for college and was surprised when she got the news she had won the $125,000 prize. She said she had loved ones die from COVID-19, which motivated her to get vaccinated at a mall. She also convinced her mom to get the shot.