Stop spiralizing zucchini — a peeler works better

Spiralizing zucchini into "noodles" often translates into a wan and watery dish, a poor imitation of the pasta it attempts to emulate. Generally, it's better to let an ingredient shine on its own merits. And for raw zucchini, we didn't need to look far to find a better answer.

The Italians have done it for ages, reducing whole zucchini to paper-thin ribbons, then dressing them simply — some lemon juice, a bit of oil, maybe some honey, Parmesan, fresh herbs and nuts. The effect is a fresh and vibrant salad made in minutes.

In this recipe from our book "Milk Street Tuesday Nights," which limits recipes to 45 minutes or less, we use a vegetable peeler to slice zucchini into thin ribbons. The zucchini really shines, balanced with the clean, sharp flavors of a lemony dressing along with Parmesan and hazelnuts. The hazelnuts — or almonds, if that's what you have on hand — give the salad crunch and a slightly buttery note.

Don't worry if the ribbons vary in width; this adds to the visual appeal of the dish. And don't dress the salad until you are ready to serve. The zucchini and herbs are delicate and quickly wilt.