GREENSBORO — The relentless rain. The whipping wind. The fierce fury.

After decimating parts of Florida and South Carolina, the "monster" that is Hurricane Ian presented itself to North Carolina, and Guilford County, on Friday to remind us how truly insignificant we can be in the face of nature.

Power outages.

Downed trees.

Property damage.

The typical stuff.

That was Hurricane Ian's impact on North Carolina — and it wasn't even at full strength. Not like when it hit Florida.

By the time Ian reached the Outer Banks, it had devolved into a Category 1 storm, kicking up coastal surf and threatening to envelope the region with 50-mph winds and a full weekend of rain. And the storm made good on that promise.

With all 100 counties under flood or tornado alerts, Guilford County braced for up to 6 inches of rain through Sunday and possible flooding throughout.

Gov. Roy Cooper said the storm had shifted further east than expected — and didn't mince words.

“Hurricane Ian is at our door,” he said from a Friday news conference. “Be smart. Be safe. Stay off the roads if you possibly can.”

An inch of rain had already fallen around Raleigh by 1 p.m. Winds had gusted as high as 40 mph, xxx that Ian had arrived.

Christopher Neal, the mayor of the small Franklin County burg of Louisville, reported on Twitter that “the entire town was experiencing a widespread power outage” due to trees falling on power lines.

On the coast, radar had detected a tornado somewhere in Brunswick County.

Misty Vining spent much of Friday driving around Oak Island surveying the scene. And it was appreciable. By late afternoon, low-lying points on the island had flooded as they usually do in major storms — which Vining said is pretty typical.

But the biggest loss from Hurricane Ian, Vining said, appeared to be the sand that was placed on the beach this past spring, completing a two-year, $29 million renourishment project.

All gone. Just like that.

“We’ve got about a 4-foot cliff on the beach right now,” she said.

Shift scenes to Wrightsville Beach. Cars moved through oceanfront puddles high enough to cover half their tires.

One of North Carolina’s coastal tourist hubs closed its causeway to traffic as Hurricane Ian neared, and police discovered it was not a minute too soon.

Within 20 minutes of closure, the vital two-lane road over the Intracoastal Waterway — a crucial and iconic coastal artery — had vanished. A video shared by police shows the road was not only underwater, but the current was also swift with “white-capped” waves.

Silver City. Asheboro. Garner. Wilmington. The list could go on. And on. They all dealt with there blunt force trauma that Ian brought to their respective active communities, mostly from road closures from heavy rain and wind.

Ian’s force is expected to intensify as it moves north, with the heaviest rainfall hitting between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Cooper said both National Guard and Department of Transportation crews have mobilized, along with multiple search and rescue teams stationed across the state.

NCDOT is monitoring road conditions for the first time with a new flood early-warning system for roads, bridges and culverts put in place last spring.

By Friday 4:10 p.m., more than 300 flights had been canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to FlightAware.com, as wind and rain, brought by Hurricane Ian, moved into the area.

The number ticked upward throughout the day, from 249 cancellations at 8:15 a.m. to 314 cancellations by around 1 p.m.

Charlotte Douglas tweeted Thursday night that officials were “closely monitoring” weather conditions. Travelers were advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday that the storm could cause delays along the East Coast as Ian brought wind and rain to Charlotte and Atlanta, and even as far north as the Washington and New York areas. Charleston International Airport closed down the runways Friday morning as the hurricane arrived on the South Carolina coast, bringing winds above 85 miles per hour.

Tropical Storm Ian brought heavy rains, wind and power outages to the state Friday, with several thousand Duke Energy customers in North Carolina and South Carolina without power.

North Carolina Emergency Management said in a tweet Friday that, across the state, power outages totaled more than 143,700 as of 4:30 p.m. The majority of outages are in Wake, Johnston and Robeson counties, the tweet said.

The state has more than 10,000 utility workers “poised to respond to power outages when it’s safe to do so,” a Friday press release from Gov. Roy Cooper said.

Waves from the storm reached as high as 21 feet off the Carolinas, according to the National Weather Service Data Buoy Center.

Sunset Beach was under a tornado warning in the hours prior to landfall, and police began posting warnings that motorists should avoid the causeway due to 70 mph gusts, heavy rain and poor visibility.

“Water is beginning to breach the causeway to the island and we are closing the bridge at this time,” police said.

“Please do not attempt to drive around the barricades. ... We are also aware that the canals have breached the bulkheads in several areas on the island making driving island roads extremely dangerous. Please stay in place until the storm passes.”

Ian’s sustained winds were at 85 mph at the time of landfall. However, places like Shutes Folly, S.C., recorded winds of 92 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm’s impact was being felt up to 70 miles away, forecasters say.