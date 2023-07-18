Q:I live in Davidson County and my crepe myrtles have not bloomed yet. I do not even see any buds on most of them. Should they have bloomed by now? — E.Y.

Answer: Sam Boring, an agriculture–horticulture extension agent at the N.C. Cooperative Extension Davidson County Center, told us what may be going on with your crepe myrtles.

"Crepe Myrtles in our region generally start flowering in June and July with flowers lasting 90 to 120 days. There are a couple of reasons that your crepe myrtles might not be producing as many flowers as you like this year," he said.

In order to spur new growth, they need pruning every year.

"If your trees were pruned too late this spring, removing new vegetative growth, flowering would be delayed for the year. This could also happen if there was a drastic pruning, which would promote vegetative growth but not flower production. We often see this in topping of crepe myrtles, which is not a recommended pruning practice.

"Another cause of poor flowering is if the trees are growing in the shade — crepe myrtles require 8 or more hours of direct sunlight for full flower production. If yours are planted in the shade of another tree, it is possible that they are not receiving enough sunlight for flower production," he said.

Other causes of late or reduced blooming can include such insects as aphids or crepe myrtle bark scale.

"Finally, we had cooler than usual weather in May and June this year. So, if your tree is growing in the sun with no insect pests and was pruned properly, it could just be off to a slow start this year, and I suggest being patient," Boring said.

Q: I just moved to Union Cross Road in Kernersville and saw a message sign saying that exit 201, Union Cross Road, off Interstate 40 will be closing July 23rd at 9 p.m. Can you fi nd out the reopen date and if detours will be posted? — E.G.

Answer: While the ramp from Interstate 40 eastbound to Union Cross Road is closed there will be two possible detours. We'll get to those in a minute.

Jeremy Sawicki, a N.C. Department of Transportation assistant resident engineer, said that the "contract requires that the ramp be reopened 30 days after it is closed."

If it takes longer than 30 days to reopen, the contractor will be charged a penalty each day the ramp is not open. The scheduled date for reopening is Aug. 22.

"If all the work required is completed prior to this date, we will reopen the ramp early," Sawicki said.

Now to the detours. The first is to take I-74 east/U.S. 311 south to Union Cross Road and take Union Cross Road north to I-40.

The second detour is to stay on I-40 east to the N.C. 66 exit. Go back across I-40, take westbound I-40 back to Union Cross Road.

Christmas in July donations accepted

Senior Services' annual Christmas in July item drive is underway through July 31. Items that are needed include health, hygiene and household items. Shelf-stable food is also needed.

For a complete list of needed items, go to seniorservicesinc.org.

Monetary donations can be made at https://bit. ly/2UEQuZn.

Donations can be dropped off at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, or any Forsyth County branch of Piedmont Federal Savings Bank.