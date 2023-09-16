Q: Many license plates have the slogan "First in Free-dom." Is there an event that this refers to? — N.C.

Answer: The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles offers three different designs for license plates that are standard issue license plates. They are the First in Flight, the First in Freedom, and the "In God We Trust," with the U.S. motto and the state motto, "To Be Rather Than To Be Rather Than To Seem."

The First in Freedom plate has two dates on it that celebrate important dates in North Carolina history. May 20, 1775, is the signing of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence and April 12, 1776, is the signing of the Halifax Resolves.

In May 1775, a group of men got together in Mecklenburg County to discuss what was happening in the country in regard to British rule. After a rider brought news of the Battle of Lexington in Massachusetts, they created a document that stated that Mecklenburg County was declaring that they wanted American independence.

The document was delivered to the Continental Congress meeting in Philadelphia in the summer of 1775, according to History.com. The North Carolina delegation to the Congress decided that it was too soon to present an independence declaration and held on to it.

According to an article on the Charlotte Museum of History website, www.charlottemuseum.org, the Meck Dec, as it is known, is shrouded in controversy. The first problem is no original copy of the records, including the declaration, exists. The records were destroyed in a fire in 1800 at the home of John McKnitt Alexander, the secretary of the delegation and a signer of the declaration.

In 1829, the N.C. General Assembly decided to put an end to the controversy. A special committee was named to investigate the declaration and report back. The committee talked to witnesses. Those who were there in May 1775 and other observers throughout North Carolina and also in Georgia and Tennessee. In 1831, they reported their findings in a 32-page document.

Much of the testimony from the witnesses was compelling.

"For supporters of the story, the eyewitness testimony was conclusive. In addition, advocates point to the records of John McKnitt Alexander, which were found after his death. These fragmentary and rough notes, although undated and torn, communicate a clear picture of the events of May 19-20," according to the Charlotte Museum article.

To add to the controversy, in 1838, Peter Force, a historian, found a document that has become known as the Mecklenburg Resolves that was dated May 31, 1775.

"These Resolves became (and in fact remain) the key to the entire case for the skeptics of the story. According to their theory, the people of Charlotte passed the Mecklenburg Resolves on May 31, 1775 (which is unarguable, since they have been found), but these fall short of a declaration of independence," the article said.

The Mecklenburg Resolves are available on the Library of Congress website, www.loc.gov.

The Halifax Resolves, on the other hand, is not a mystery. According to the National Park Service, the Halifax Resolves "ordered North Carolina's delegation to the second Continental Congress in Philadelphia, not only to form foreign alliances, but also to seek and vote for independence from Great Britain. This action made North Carolina the first of the colonial governments to call for total independence."

