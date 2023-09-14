Q: How long I should keep important documents? I'm running out of room and need to start throwing some of the old ones away. — W.B.

Answer: Different documents should be held for different lengths of time. Here are some recommendations from the Internal Revenue Service and Better Business Bureau.

"Generally, you must keep your records that support an item of income, deduction or credit shown on your tax return until the period of limitations for that tax return runs out," the IRS says.

Keep records for three years unless you don't report income that's more than 25% of the gross income that you reported. Keep those records for six years.

If you don't file a return or you file a fraudulent return, keep the records permanently.

Here are some more tips from the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina retaining other types of documents.

Keep these records permanently:

■ Major financial records.

■ Birth and death certificates.

■ Social Security cards.

■ Marriage licenses.

■ Divorce papers.

■ Military discharge documents.

■ Life insurance policies.

■ Wills and living wills. Keep the following documents for one year:

■ Regular statements, pay stubs.

■ Keep either a digital or hard copy of your monthly bank and credit card statements for the last year.

■ You should also hold on to pay stubs so that you can use them to verify the accuracy of your Form W-2 when tax season arrives and receipts for large purchases.

■ The Federal Trade Commission suggests holding on to your paid medical bills for a year before throwing the bills away.

The BBB recommends keeping documents that support the information that you provided on your tax return for three to seven years.

They also recommend keeping brokerage statements, tuition payments and charitable donation receipts for three to seven years.

The BBB also recommends keeping utility bills, and bank deposits and withdrawals for a month until you can verify that the transactions have cleared.

Consumer Reports recommends keeping paper documents in a fireproof safe. For electronic documents, they recommend that they be in a password protected electronic file.

For documents that may be difficult to replace, including passports, original birth certificates, and life insurance policies, Consumer Reports recommends getting a safe deposit box.

Update on the Facebook lawsuit settlement

If you are one of the more than 28 million Facebook users who registered to receive part of the $725 million settlement with the social media giant, about 17 million registrants have been validated so far.

Attorneys for the plaintiff s told the court that once the costs of the lawsuit are paid and the number of people eligible are figured out, the median amount each person can expect to receive is about $30, according to The Hill.

The lawsuit included people who used Facebook between May 2007 and December 2022. The longer you've used Facebook between those dates, the more money you may receive.

Once the judge approves the settlement, checks will be closer to being sent out. There is another possible delay, however, and that is appeals could be filed.