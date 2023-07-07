Q: What are the "dog days" of summer and when do they occur? — S.B. Answer: We are currently in the "dog days of summer." It's the period from July 3 to Aug. 11, when Sirius, the dog star, rises with the sun. An article on the Farmers Almanac.com says, "Some think it's a reference to the hot, sultry days that are "not fit for a dog. Others suggest it's the time of year when the extreme heat drives dogs mad." Actually, it is because of Sirius, the dog star and its relationship with the sun during this time of year. "The name 'Sirius' even stems from Ancient Greek serious, meaning 'scorching,'" the Old Farmers Almanac said.

The appearance of Sirius at dawn has been beneficial for some groups and a sign of trouble for others.

The ancient Egyptians used the bright star at dawn as a bellwether of summer flooding or Inundation on the River Nile. It brought rich soil to the area which was primarily desert.

To the ancient Greeks and Romans, it was a time of upheaval. They believed the star "brought disease, drought and discomfort," the Old Farmers' article said.

Maybe the Greeks and Romans were on to something.

"A 2009 Finnish study tested the traditional claim that the rate of infections is higher during the Dog Days. The authors wrote, 'This study was conducted in order to challenge the myth that the rate of infections is higher during the dog days. To our surprise, the myth was found to be true,'" the Old Farmers' article said.

In a National Geographic article, "To the Greeks and Romans, the 'dog days' occurred around the time Sirius appears to rise alongside the sun, in late July in the Northern Hemisphere. They believed the heat from the two stars combined is what made these days the hottest of the year, a period that could bring fever or even catastrophe."

On July 23, Sirius rises and sets with the sun and because Sirius is the brightest star in the sky, the Dog Days of Summer became the 20 days before and after July 23, which is July 3 to Aug. 11, according to the article in the FarmersAlmanac.com.

The reason that it is so much warmer in the summer is because of the tilt of the earth on its axis.

These aren't your ancient Greek and Roman summer dog days, however. The dog days have changed over the millennia.

Larry Ciupik, an astronomer at Adler Planetarium and director of the Doane Observatory, wrote in the National Geographic article, "So in about 50some years, the sky shifts about one degree."

Bradley Schaefer, a professor of physics and astronomy at Louisiana State University, wrote in the Nation Geographic article, "In 26,000 years, the dog days would completely move all around the sky. Roughly 13,000 years from now, Sirius will be rising with the sun in mid-winter."

Winter, the time of year when the sun sets late in the afternoon, and we complain about the cold, wet weather, while wearing multiple layers of clothes.

The first day of winter is Dec. 21, only 167 days away.

It'll be here before you know it.