Q: I have received three phone calls in the past two weeks from somebody named Max, who says he is calling for Duke Energy. I can barely understand him, but I think he's asking if I want an energy audit. When I checked the number he was calling from it showed that it was a number in North Wilkesboro. Are the calls legitimate? — J.L.

Answer: There are a lot of scams floating around, and this sounds like it is probably one of them.

Jimmy Flythe, the west region director for government and community relations for Duke Energy Carolinas, said that Duke Energy has several "energy efficiency products and services that customers can request, but we are not calling to offer them. Home Energy House Call is Duke Energy's home audit program and customers must sign up in advance by either calling 844-DING-DONG or visiting duke-energy.com/schedule."

As we've written before, scammers are getting more creative in their ways of trying to get personal information from people. They call, mail, text, email and show up at your front door claiming to be from a utility company, or other business. They are trying to get whatever information they can sneak out of you, before you realize that you've given them any information. They also try to intimidate you into giving them information. It's happening all over the country.

"If Duke Energy calls you to discuss your account, we will provide you with information that only you and Duke Energy would know to validate that our call is legitimate," Flythe said.

"If the caller does not provide this information, you should assume it is most likely a scam. If you are suspicious about someone claiming to be a Duke Energy employee, contact the company immediately by calling the number listed on your monthly bill."

More information can be found at the Duke Energy webpage www.duke-energy.com/ customer-service/report-fraud-and-scams. There's also a link to report scams.

Local scam alert

The Davidson County Sheriff's Officer is warning people that recently someone has been calling Davidson County residents and telling them that he is "Richie Simmons from Homeland Security." Richie Simmons is the sheriff of Davidson County.

The scam artist tries to get people to give him personal information. He also spoofs the phone number he is calling from to make it appear that he is calling from the Davidson County Sheriff 's Office. Fortunately, he was not able to get information from the people he called.

Sheriff's officials remind people that no one from their department will call you and ask for credit or debit card information or any other type of personal banking information.

In Davidson County, if you or someone you know has been called by a person you suspect may be a scammer, call the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at 336-242-2100.

