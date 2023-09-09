Q: Any updates on the Great Wagon Road Project in Lewisville? I cannot find anything online, and I think the project was supposed to have started now according to the original plans. W.S.

Answer: The Great Wagon Road project has begun. Connie James, a project engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation, gave us the current timeline for the project.

"Right of way acquisition for U-5536, the Great Wagon Road project in Lewisville, is currently underway. We anticipate utility relocations to begin this fall.

"Bids for the project will be opened in June 2024 and construction beginning in August 2024," James said.

The Great Wagon Road project will extend the road and run parallel to Shallowford Road. It will have sidewalks and bike lanes, according to the Town of Lewisville.

Q: Can the City of Winston-Salem fine residents for placing bulky items, such as furniture and other items, on the streets, after the city has sent crews around to pick them up. Who do you call to report this? Some people wait until after the pickups, and then place more stuff out.

Answer: Yes, Winston-Salem's Municipal Code addresses bulky items. Ordinance 26-1 (4d) defines household bulky trash items as appliances, furniture, box springs, carpet or other similar items.

City crews collect bulky items once a year per city ordinance 26-6 (h), "Trash of this type shall not be collected by the city, except during the annual city-wide bulky item collection."

The ordinance also says that it is unlawful to put bulky items anytime during the year except during bulk item collection week in your neighborhood.

If you put bulky items out in violation of the ordinance, you can be assessed a civil penalty of not less than $50 or more than $500 once you have been notified by city officials of the violation.

"The amount assessed will be dependent upon a number of factors, including but not limited to the type of trash discarded, the volume of waste discarded, violation history, the reason for the violation and civil penalties previously imposed," according to the ordinance.

If the city removes the items, you will be billed the cost of the removal.

Call CityLink at 311 from a smartphone, or 336-727-3000 or online from the city's website, www.cityofws.org to report violations.

Q: I'd like to know if there are any plans to install a protected turn at the intersection of Yadkinville Road and Spicewood Drive. Existing and future residential developments around the intersection are causing some major traffic issues, especially late in the day.

Answer: There is not a left turn lane now at this intersection and there are no plans currently to put in a protected left-turn lane, said J.P. Couch, the N.C. Department of Transportation traffic engineer in Forsyth County.

"Unfortunately, without a left turn lane, we do not plan to install a left turn arrow for this intersection. In order for this intersection to function properly, the left turners need to have their own lane," Couch said.

"Without this turn lane, the intersection will continue to function like it currently is because the left turners will arrive at the signal in random order, which means some will still arrive on a green ball where they will need to wait for a gap in the opposing traffic causing the motorists behind them to stop."

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101