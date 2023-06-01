Q: What is the status of the new Reynolds High School stadium? Construction appears to have stopped and rumor has it that a sinkhole is causing problems. T.C.

Answer: It's not a sinkhole causing the problem.

SAM turned to Brent Campbell, the chief communications and external relations officer for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, and Nick Seeba, the WS/FCS director of construction and facilities, to help answer this question.

"The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools continue to work with Home Field Advantage (HFA), a non-profit organization that is collaborating with the cost of the stadium, to continue the project.

"There is not a sinkhole problem. What was discovered during construction of the practice field at the site of the planned stadium is an isolated issue with the stormwater system which travels under the Wiley bus lot, under Northwest Boulevard and into the Buena Vista neighborhood.

"The apparent delays are related to the repairs of that stormwater system as that repair must be designed, and prepared and then bid out so the work can be completed.

"HFA and WS/FCS continue to work on a contract that will allow the subsequent phases to continue with HFA acting as the project manager and WS/ FCS delineating the work. Over the coming weeks WS/FCS will make decisions to close the stormwater permit for the practice field.

"At that time, temporary construction fencing, and stormwater management practices can be removed from the site.

"WS/FCS will then work to install goal posts, benches, and lighting as per our typical standards for practice field installations. That work will not take place unless HFA or the WS/FCS Board of Education decide not to continue with their development of Phase 2 of the project."

Q: When did Brenner Children's Hospital open? Sources online say it was 1986, but I remember it opening later. Also, was Amos Cottage part of Baptist?

B.C.

Answer: Joe McCloskey, a spokesman for Atrium Health wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, gave some background on the two organizations.

"Brenner Children's Hospital and Health Service was established in 1986 through a generous gift from the Brenner family. In 2002, Brenner Children's Hospital moved into the newly opened Ardmore Tower on the campus of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, now known as Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Brenner Children's Hospital remains the only children's hospital in the region," he said.

In 1989 and 1990 Brenner moved into a three-floor space in the North Tower of Baptist Hospital, according to the Brenner website.

Amos Cottage has various programs for children and is part of Brenner.

McCloskey said that Amos Cottage "offers services including neonatology, Brenner FIT and pediatric development and behavior, along with a therapeutic day program for children ages 3 to 7 with behavioral and emotional disorders."

