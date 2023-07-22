Q: How do Winston-Salem firefighters clean their turnout gear? Do they need special washers and if so, how many does the city have?

Answer: Patrice Toney, an assistant Winston-Salem city manager, said that the fire department follows compliance criteria for taking care of protective gear.

"The Winston-Salem Fire Department uses turnout gear washer/extractor machines that are programmed to meet the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1851 compliance standards. The fire department must complete two advanced cleanings per year, and whenever protective clothing is exposed to combustible materials (i.e., smoke particulates).

"The department has nine extractors located at seven fire stations across the city. The city is currently working with engineering consultants to up fit additional stations with the plumbing, electrical, and drainage requirements to accommodate more gear extractors," she said.

Q: What is the status of the construction of a football field at Reynolds High School? There hasn't seemed to be any progress being made in quite some time. J.W.

Answer: Progress is being made, albeit slowly.

Nick Seeba, the director of facilities and construction for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, told us what is next for the project.

"The field and stadium project serving R.J. Reynolds High School and Wiley Middle School is moving forward as WS/FCS and Home Field Advantage (HFA) continue working closely throughout the summer on pre-construction planning.

"According to Stan Dean, a representative with HFA, HFA anticipates submitting information for consideration to the WS/FCS Board of Education in the coming weeks on the planned first phase of construction activity. That work will be to install the site's utility and stormwater systems," Seeba said.

Q: Are there local agencies that are providing places for people to get in out of the heat and cool off around the area during this hot weather? P.E.

Answer: Yes, the Salvation Army in Greensboro and High Point are providing places for people to come in and cool off .

The Salvation Army of Greensboro has a cooling station at 1001 Freeman Mill Road, Greensboro. It will be available beginning Monday. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Salvation Army of High Point has a cooling station at 301 W. Green Drive, High Point. It is in the front lobby. The hours are from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. People can get out of the weather, charge cellphones and have cold drinks and refreshments when available. The Salvation Army offers the cooling station all summer, regardless of the temperature.

The Salvation Army of Winston-Salem doesn't have space for a public cooling center right now. They do offer accommodations for clients and residents in its programs.

