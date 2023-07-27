Q: When will the new Publix grocery store at the corner of Robinhood Road and Meadowlark Drive be finished? What other stores are scheduled for that location? K.B.

Answer: The shopping center, where the Publix is being built is called West Edge.

Jared Glover, a regional spokesman for Publix said that they will announce the opening day closer to the actual date. Casey Lowery, the executive director asset management for Adams Property Group, the property managers for West Edge, told us some of the other stores they have leased.

"We currently have Dunkin Donuts, Heartland Dental, Jersey Mike's, Friendly Nails (will be under another name) signed in addition to Publix.

"We are working on some other great offerings for the community but cannot announce until finalized. We still have some small space and a restaurant endcap available if your readers know an operator that would do well in this location," Lowery said.

Q: I have been missing Melissa Painter on FOX8 news for several weeks now. Has she left the station? B.W.

Answer: No, Painter has not left the station, said Jim Himes, the vice president and general manager of WGHP/FOX8.

Q: There is a house in our neighborhood that is becoming overgrown and unsightly. We've were wondering how to report this to the City of Winston-Salem. How do you report it? P.W.

Answer: The best way to alert the city about this type of neighborhood problem is through City Link.

You can report it by calling 336727-8000. You can call or text 311 from a cell phone.

You can also email them at city link@cityofws.org or go to the City Link page on the City of WS.org website.

In Greensboro you can report overgrown yards by going to Greensboro-nc.gov, go to the I Want to drop down menu and click on Report. That will take you to a page where you can report various problems including overgrown yards.

Forsyth Humane Society adoption event

Do you want a four-footed companion to keep you company? To help you remember to go out for walks? To listen to you when no one else will?

The Forsyth Humane Society in cooperation with the Bissell Pet Foundation and MetLife is having an adoption event. Through Monday adoption fees are $25 for furry friends who need a forever home. This is part of the Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters National Adoption Event.

The Forsyth Humane Society is located at 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. The center hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

To see pictures of the pets that are available for adoption, go to forsythhumane.org and click on Adopt.

For more information, email info@forsythhumane.org or call 336-721-1303.

DAV chapter seeks volunteer drivers

The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities.

The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver's license and pass a physical provided by the VA. For more information or to volunteer, call 336-515-5000 ext. 21479 to leave your contact information.

