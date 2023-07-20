Q: WGHP has not been on DIRECTV for a couple of weeks. Is there any update as to when they will be back? — U.W.

Answer: DIRECTV and Nextstar Media Group, the owner of WGHP, have been attempting to reach a distribution agreement since May. Because of the impasse, DIRECTV has dropped Nextstar's TV channels nationwide. In the Triad, WGHP has been dropped. The contract expired July 2 and that is the date that the stations were dropped.

As is common in these situations, each side is blaming the other for the stalemate.

Rob Thun, DIRECTV's chief content officer, said that "Nexstar has a long track record of forcing programming outages in an effort to unnecessarily raise prices for everyone at the expense of the communities they are licensed and entrusted to serve."

Thun added that DIRECTV will continue to work with Nextstar for an agreement.

In addition to the TV channels, DIRECTV's customers have lost access to NewsNation, Nextstar's news channel.

Gary Weitman, the executive vice president and chief communications officer for Nexstar, said that he could not comment on the ongoing negotiations.

"We are merely asking for fair market rates — the same rates we get paid by other large distributors. We even offered DIRECTV an extension to any day of their choosing up to Oct. 31, while we continued negotiating, and they turned us down," he said.

An agreement that would have allowed DIRECTV to continue carrying NewsNation, Nextstar's new channel, was also declined, according to an earlier Nextstar press release.

"As a result, millions of Americans across the country have lost their access to local news, traffic, weather, sports, and entertainment programming, critical updates regarding summer storms and tornadoes, as well as the upcoming battle in soccer for the Women's World Cup …," Nextstar said.

DIRECTV customers can still get WGHP with an over the air antenna, and streaming services.

Will the two sides reach an accord? When will WGHP return? Stay tuned, we'll let you know when it happens.

Q: When traveling north on Peters Creek Parkway and taking the Clemmonsville Road exit, the view of the traffic to the left, while entering the roundabout, is blocked by overgrown shrubbery. You cannot see a car coming until it is right on top of you. Is there someone who can trim back the overgrown bushes before there is an accident in this area? — E.Y.

Answer: Help is on the way. Keith Finch, the vegetation management director of the City of Winston-Salem, said he would have a landscape crew take a look at the problem this week.

Q: I live in Winston-Salem. My neighbor had a tree cut down, and has placed the entire tree, with a trunk up to 2 feet in diameter, in the street, blocking the bike path for a length of 40 feet or more. Does city code allow this? — B.J.

Answer: No, city ordinance prohibits brush larger than six inches in diameter and longer than six feet in length being placed for collection by the city, according to Johnita Campbell, the deputy director of sanitation for the City of Winston-Salem.

"Brush cut by landscapers/ contractors is not collectible by the city and should be disposed of by the contractor," Campbell said.

The city will pick up one load of 10 cubic yards of brush that meets the criteria from homes. The city will charge a fee for picking up excessive loads, she said.

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Online: journalnow.com/asksam Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101