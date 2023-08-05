Q: Why would you have to pay a non-refundable application fee, in addition to a deposit, to rent an apartment? Is there a limit to the amount of the fee?

J.W.

Answer: The application fee covers the cost of doing a background check on a potential renter, said Benjamin Brockschmidt, the executive director of the Piedmont Triad Apartment Association.

There is no limit on how much apartment complexes can charge in North Carolina.

"Security deposits are refundable and cover any damage done by the person leasing the property or apartment beyond normal wear and tear. Security deposits can also be used to make the housing provider whole if a resident leaves without paying rent."

The leasing agent will explain what the fees are used for and how they are applied.

"Broadly, application fees can vary based on the services required to apply for an apartment. Concerning a limit to the application fee, there is not one. Screenings paid for by application fees help housing providers protect their residents and property," he said.

"A non-refundable application fee typically covers the cost of running a person's credit report, criminal background check, eviction history report, and verifying income.

"More often than not, these services are performed by a company other than the housing provider.

"As housing providers cannot absorb these costs for every person who would like to apply for an apartment, these costs get passed along to the applicant," Brockschmidt said.

Q: I just received my 2023 Forsyth County tax bill. Every option besides mail, bank online billing and the drop box on Chestnut Street requires paying a convenience fee. I want to use my Wells Fargo Online Billing service. However, the bill number is 25 characters long and the Wells Fargo account number limit is 23 characters. I was told by a tax department customer service rep that every bill number begins with '000' and ends with '-0000', yet those characters must be included, rendering the WF Bank Bill payment as unusable.

J.S.

Answer:"For various reasons, Forsyth County must adhere to a specific sequence of characters on the bill number. These numbers may not always synchronize with some online billing services; however, we try to accommodate our citizens with an array of payment options," said Ann M. Roush, a senior tax manager for Forsyth County Tax Administration."

The options include:

 Paying in-person at 201 N. Chestnut St., Winston-Salem

 Drop box at 201 N. Chestnut St. (located next to parking garage entrance)

 U.S. Postal Service mail to P.O. Box 82, WS, 27102

 Online payments through our website at www.forsyth.cc/tax or phone payments (866)-279-6624 can be made with the following fees: 25 cent E-check (costs less than a postage stamp); debit card fl at fee of $2.95 and credit card fee of 2.3% of amount due (minimum of $1.50).

The fees go to the vendors that provide the services. The county keeps none of that money, Roush said.

"Citizens have until Jan. 6, 2024 to pay their 2023 tax bill before it is delinquent. They can check the status of their payment on our website www.forsyth.cc/tax.

The county's customer service department is available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by calling (336)703-2300.

Traffic notice

Crews from Lusk Tree Services will close the 100 block of Wedge-field Avenue in Winston-Salem to traffic Monday for removal of a hazardous tree.