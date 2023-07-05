Q: My driver's license expires in November on my birth-day. If I renew now does the next five-year renewal period still start from my birthday or does it start from the date of issuance of my new license? — R.O.

Answer: "All driver license renewals begin on the date of issuance," said John Brockwell, a communications officer for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.

For people 18-65 the license will expire eight years from the date it was issued. For people 66 and older the license will expire five years from the date of issuance.

Another scam warning

On Monday, the Internal Revenue Service sent out a warning about a new scam to get personal information including bank account information and driver's license information.

You receive a letter in a cardboard envelope from a delivery service. It has IRS letterhead and informs you that you have an unclaimed refund.

"Like many scams, the letter includes contact information and a phone number that do not belong to the IRS. But it also seeks a variety of sensitive personal information from taxpayers — including detailed pictures of driver's licenses — that can be used to by identity thieves to try obtaining a tax refund and other sensitive financial information," the warning said.

There is awkward wording. The letter tells people they need to send "A Clear Phone of Your Driver's License That Clearly Displays All Four (4) Angles, Taken in a Place with Good Lighting."

To claim your refund, the letter states that you need to provide your cellphone number, bank account information, type of bank account, and Social Security number.

The letter states, "You'll Need to Get This to Get Your Refunds After Filing. These Must Be Given to a Filing Agent Who Will Help You Submit Your Unclaimed Property Claim. Once You Send All The Information Please Try to Be Checking Your Email for Response From The Agents Thanks"

Other red flags in the letter are strange punctuation, a mixture of font types, and the wrong date for IRS filings.

"For example, the letter says the deadline for filing tax refunds is Oct. 17; the deadline for people on extension for their 2022 tax returns is actually Oct. 16, and those owed refunds from last year have time beyond that. And the IRS handles tax refunds, not "unclaimed property," according to the warning.

The IRS reminds you never click on an unsolicited email or text message purporting to come from the IRS. The agency will not contact you by email, text message or phone. The initial correspondence will be by letter.

"Individuals should never respond to tax-related phishing or smishing or click on the URL link. Instead, the scams should be reported by sending the email or a copy of the text/SMS as an attachment to phishing@irs.gov. The report should include the caller ID (email or phone number), date, time and time zone, and the number that received the message."

"This is just the latest in the long string of attempts by identity thieves posing as the IRS in hopes of tricking people into providing valuable personal information to steal identities and money, including tax refunds," said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel. "These scams can come in through email, text or even in special mailings. People should be careful to watch out for red flags that clearly mark these as IRS scams."