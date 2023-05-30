Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Q: I received a mailer that looked like a check, but it was for a car warranty. Is this a scam? M.L.M.

Answer: The same people who tie up your phone with calls about buying an extended warranty for your car, also mail you their pitch.

The mailer you sent us could cause people to think that it's important that they respond to it.

On the front it has "this notice is time sensitive: sent on 5/5/2023 information for vehicle owner only" in all uppercase letters.

Below that in larger bold print it says vehicles services division immediate response to this notice requested. Also, in all uppercase.

So, it gets your attention. However, there is no return address and no name of the entity that sent it.

At the bottom of the voucher, it says it is not a check. It is a voucher for $199, although it doesn't say what the $199 is for.

The Better Business Bureau has this to say about auto warranties and how they try to get you to sign up.

"Our records indicate that you have not contacted us to have your vehicle protection activated," a typical mailer reads.

"This notice is to inform you that your (vehicle year and model) is in need of vehicle protection in order to ensure its continued safe operation. Please call us today at (toll-free number). By neglecting to activate your protection program you will be responsible for paying all repairs out of pocket."

The recipient of the call or mailer is given a deadline date to respond and is told "immediate response requested."

The bureau has some tips for people considering purchasing a vehicle service contract:

Research any business and its owners carefully before paying any money. Check the company's BBB Business Profile at BBB.org or by calling 888-996-3887.

Do not be pressured into making an immediate decision. Beware of any sales offer that requires you to buy now in order to qualify for the best rate.

Never give away any personal or credit card information over the phone or via email until you have read and agreed to the terms and conditions to a contract.

Beware of claims that you will receive "bumper-to-bumper" coverage on your vehicle. That does not necessarily mean that every problem will be covered. Look for conditions and disclaimers.

Read your manufacturer's warranty and contact your dealer or manufacturer to make sure you are not purchasing duplicate coverage.

Do the math. Sometimes the cost of a service contract may be more than the value of the vehicle.

The Federal Trade Commission also advises you to be skeptical of pitches for these types of warranties. The FTC says that they do not meet the criteria for a warranty as defined by federal law.

"A service contract may be arranged at any time and always costs extra; a warranty comes with a new car and is included in the purchase price. Used cars also may come with some type of warranty coverage," the FTC said.

Before signing up for any service, talk with the mechanic or dealership where you get your car serviced or repaired. Many will not accept third party service contracts, which means you will have to deal with getting your money back.

