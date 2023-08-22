Q : What is the status of the bike/walk/run path planned alongside Salem Parkway connecting Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist to the Innovation Quarter? — L.B.

Answer: "The project is split into East and West phases," said Ben Woeber, the Bicycle and Pedestrian coordinator for the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation.

He gave us an update on the phases: "The East section (Truist Stadium to the Strollway) is expected to break ground very soon, sometime this fall.

"Multi-Use Path East (Peters Creek Parkway to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist) is in design and plans are currently being finalized.

"I'm not able to give exact timelines for either phase as things are constantly changing. There isn't a connection to Long Branch Trail planned as part of this project unfortunately," Woeber said.

Q: What's going on with the enormous chain link fence being erected on the Long Branch greenway? — K.O.

Answer: Woeber said the fence is being built to separate the greenway from the construction at Innovation Quarter Phase II.

Q: I have several expensive wigs that my late wife used during her chemotherapy. Is there an organization I can donate them to? — W.F.

Answer: Cancer Services will take your wig donation, said Charmaine Carrillo-Angino, director of marketing and development at Cancer Services, Inc.

You can drop it off at their office or mail it to, 3175 Maplewood Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Q: I recently received my bill for property tax for my house. It says that payment is due Sept. 1. But there is no penalty until Jan.1. I'm curious: What percentage of people actually pay their property tax by Sept. 1? — K.U.

Answer: Ann M. Roush, the senior tax manager for Forsyth County Tax Administration, gave us the percentage of people who pay by Sept. 1. She also gave us an additional option for paying your property tax bill.

"Over the previous two years, approximately 10% of citizens paid their tax bills by Sept. 1st.

"Once a current bill is paid in full, Forsyth County also offers an opportunity for citizens to pay a preliminary bill.

"After January 1st of each year, they can begin to make advance payments in any amount based off the value of their property from the previous year.

"Some citizens prefer to make monthly payments toward their bill so this option allows them the flexibility to do so.

"The preliminary bill is adjusted for any changes in value prior to the publication of the next year's bill.

For more information about monthly property tax payments, call the tax department's Customer Care Department at 336703-2300.

Q: Where can I find paper maps of Winston-Salem and Greensboro? — L.R.

Answer: There are maps and atlases of the area online at such sites as Amazon.com.

Also, the N.C. Department of Transportation has its official 2023-2024 North Carolina transportation map available at its office, 375 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. It has inset maps of several cities in North Carolina including the Triad. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Thank you

Thank you to Officer Peters of the Greensboro Police Department, who went to my daughter's home last week. She's been ill and was not responding. He was very kind and understanding of my stress. Thanks again. — J.M.

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101