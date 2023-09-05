Q: How can we stop robocalls? We get so many every day, and I'm tired of dealing with them. — R.K.

Answer: Scammers have the technology and ability to spoof phone numbers. The Federal Communications Commission defines number spoofing as "a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity."

They can make it appear that the call is from a business or someone in the same area where you are located.

Many times, the caller is located overseas making it very difficult to catch them or stop them.

Here are some tips from the FCC about what to do when you get a call that is likely a robocall or scammer:

■ If you don't recognize the number, don't answer the phone.

■ If you answer it and realize it's a robocall or a scam, hang up immediately.

■ If the caller tells you to push a button to stop the calls, don't do it, hang up.

■ Never give any kind of personal information to an unknown caller.

■ Never assume an unexpected call is legitimate. Hang up and call back using a number you can verify on a bill, a statement, or an official website.

■ Be suspicious. Con artists can be very convincing: "They may ask innocuous questions, or sound threatening, or sometimes seem too good to be true," the FCC said.

Scammers may pose as a law enforcement officer or a representative of such companies as Duke Energy, Amazon or AT&T. If they are posing as a law enforcement officer, they may tell you you'll be arrested for failing to show up for jury duty or you have an overdue payment. Sometimes, they'll claim that if you give them the numbers off a gift card or transfer money through electronic sites such as Bitcoin, the situation will be closed.

Don't give them any money or information. Law enforcement will never demand immediate payment. Make sure you know who is on the other end of the call.

If they tell you that they are from a company that you do business with, hang up and call that business using a number from their website or on correspondence you've gotten from them.

Never give any personal information, including bank information, credit card information, or a Social Security number to an unknown caller. Hang up.

The Winston-Salem Police Department recommends the following:

If you do somehow find yourself on the line with a suspected scammer, "Get the caller's name (or alleged name); get the number they called from and/or email address; and contact law enforcement authorities and file a police report."

If you haven't already, you can sign up for the Do Not Call Registry on the Federal Trade Commission's website, FTC.gov.

You can file a complaint with the FCC on its website, FCC.gov and to the FTC.

Occasionally, robocallers do get caught and hopefully will pay the price for the error of their ways.

In recent years the FCC has hit scam telemarketers where it hurts the most, their bank account, by levying multi-million dollar fines against them.

The companies include a Texas-based health insurance telemarketing firm that was accused of making approximately one billion illegally spoofed robocalls. It got hit with a $225 million fine, the largest fine the FCC has ever imposed.

