Q: I remember when I was a kid, my mother always called crackers soda crackers. Now, everybody calls them saltine crackers. Is there a difference between soda crackers and saltine crackers? N.R.

Answer: SAM asked Michael Hastings, the Winston-Salem Journal's food editor, to explain what if any difference there is between soda and saltine crackers.

"Soda crackers today are more commonly called saltines. But they originally got their name from the fact that they contain baking soda.

"The first crackers were simply flour, water and salt. They were not leavened with yeast — as for bread — or baking soda — as with biscuits.

"Those "flat" or unleavened crackers were useful, though, because they had a very long shelf life.

"The first crackers were called "ship's biscuits" because they could remain edible on long sea voyages. Later, the same kind of cracker was called "hard tack" — something a traveler could put in their saddle bag to eat over a long land journey.

"By the 1840s, cracker recipes began to change, adding shortening, baking soda and other ingredients, according to "The Oxford Companion to American Food and Drink."

"These soda crackers had perforations to keep the crackers from puffing up too much during baking. By the 1870s, the addition of coarse salt to the top of crackers led to the name "saltine." Now "soda cracker" is less commonly used than the term "saltine," but a saltine is still a soda cracker," Hastings said.

Q: We travel on Interstate 77 and U.S. 421 weekly. Most of these roads have not been mowed this year. The weeds and grass are higher than the guardrails. The flower beds at the exits have not been planted. What is going on? I.H.

Answer: The cool, wet spring has played havoc with schedules.

Brandon Whitaker, the N.C. Department of Transportation division maintenance engineer for Surry and Yadkin counties, said that the counties had their first round of mowing in April.

"We are beginning the second cycle in Surry this week and have finished the second cycle in Yadkin. US 421 will be mowed by the end of the week (second cycle) and I-77 will be completed in 2-3 weeks (second cycle).

"We would like to mention we have had an unusually cool and wet spring that has increased growth of roadside vegetation," he said.

Several flower beds have been planted on I-77, US 421 and in Dobson, the bed at US 601.

"Some of these beds do take some time to bloom. We have some that should bloom in the next 3-4 weeks," Whitaker said.

VFW needs volunteers

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Honor Guard needs volunteers to help render military honors for deceased veterans from all branches of the military.

The honor guard is also active with color guard missions at schools, churches, retirement centers and other civic events. Uniforms and transportation are provided.

Members must be honorably discharged from military service.

For more information or to volunteer, call Cliff Harris, quartermaster, at 336-4038756, or email clifhar@windstream.net.