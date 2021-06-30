 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Strawberry and cheese bruschetta tastes like summer
0 Comments

Strawberry and cheese bruschetta tastes like summer

  • 0
FOOD-STRAWBERRY-CHEESE-BRUSCHETTA-1-PG

Fresh strawberries drizzled with a balsamic glaze make a great topping for bruschetta.

 Gretchen McKay, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Is there anything more wonderful than strawberry season?

The crop has started to come in at local farms and if you're like me, the race is on to eat and preserve as many of these sweet and luscious berries as possible in the coming weeks. Ripened under sunshine and picked at the peak of freshness, local berries are a far cry from the mass-produced strawberries you find throughout the year in plastic clamshell containers at grocery stores.

Because they're sweet, strawberries lend themselves toward dessert. Shortcake is a given, along with strawberry crisp, strawberry pie and strawberry freezer jam.

In this recipe, the berries stand in for tomatoes in a sweet and tart bruschetta appetizer.

Most bruschetta is made with toasted bread, but I like to fry the ciabatta slices in a little olive oil so they're super-crispy. You can use either fresh ricotta or shredded fresh mozzarella as the base and a tangy balsamic glaze sweetened with honey drizzled on top. (My little sister has an apiary in her backyard in Bethesda, Maryland, so I lucked out).

Chopped fresh mint and shredded fresh basil add a pop of green. The end result is both bright and fresh and a perfect way to kick off a summer dinner or happy hour. Truth be told, they also make a mighty fine breakfast.

 

STRAWBERRY AND CHEESE BRUSCHETTA

Makes: 4-6

Ingredients:

For balsamic glaze:

1 cup balsamic vinegar

1-2 teaspoons honey

For bruschetta:

1 pint (2 cups) strawberries, destemmed and cut into halves or quarters, depending on size

1 tablespoon thinly sliced fresh mint

1 tablespoon thinly sliced fresh basil

2 teaspoons olive oil, plus more for pan

1/2 baguette or ciabatta, sliced into rounds

1 cup fresh ricotta or fresh mozzarella, shredded

Flaky sea salt, such as Maldon, for garnish

Instructions:

Make balsamic glaze: Pour vinegar and honey into a small pot or saucepan and bring to a gentle boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and let simmer, stirring occasionally.

Cook until the vinegar thickens and is reduced by half (about 20 minutes). It will look glossy and be thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Pour in to a glass container and set aside to cool.

In a small bowl, toss strawberries with the mint, basil and 2 teaspoons olive oil. Set aside.

Add a glug of olive oil to a large frying pan set over medium-high heat. (I used cast iron). When oil is hot, add bread slices and fry until golden and crispy, then flip with tongs and cook for another minute. (You may have to add more oil if you do this in batches.) Remove to a platter.

Spread each slice of bread with a heaping tablespoon or two of ricotta or shredded mozzarella cheese. Top with a spoonful of strawberries, then drizzle with a little balsamic glaze. Garnish with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt and serve.

— Gretchen McKay

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bobcat attacks NC man unloading groceries outside his home. 'He had me face down'
State and Regional News

Bobcat attacks NC man unloading groceries outside his home. 'He had me face down'

Jun. 25—A North Carolina man was unloading groceries when a growl warned him something was near his car. As he heard the noise and saw his chickens scatter, Scott Jackson told news outlets he spotted a bobcat in his Moore County driveway. That's when the animal reportedly climbed onto his back and took him down. "He had me face down in the carport," Jackson said about the encounter earlier ...

+2
Guilford County Schools discusses safety after series of vitriolic emails and voicemails targeting district leaders, superintendent
Education

Guilford County Schools discusses safety after series of vitriolic emails and voicemails targeting district leaders, superintendent

In one email, a "Proud Boy" tells Guilford schools officials to fire themselves "or else." It was one of many messages received by the district after a rally by a local group pushing the school board to reopen meetings to the public. They want to be able to discuss in person various concerns, including whether "critical race theory" is being used locally.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News