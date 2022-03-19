Strong, gusty winds increase fire hazard in Triad on Sunday

RALEIGH — Forecasters warn that windy weather on Sunday will increase the potential for fire hazards in the Triad and central North Carolina.

The warning extends from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., the National Weather Service said Saturday in a news release.

Winds will be from the southwest at 15-20 mph with gusts from 25-30 mph, NWS said.

Forecasters:

• Discourage outdoor burning.

• Recommend properly discarding cigarette butts and matches.

• Warn people to be careful with equipment that may cause sparks.

Expect sunny weather for the next few days, with a high near 66 on Sunday and 70 on Monday and Tuesday. While rain is expected for Wednesday (70% chance) and Thursday (30% chance), temperatures will remain in the low 70s both days, NWS said.