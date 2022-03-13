Student in wheelchair spotlights accessibility issues at UNC

“That in itself was a little distressing just not knowing for so long and it seeming like no one really cared,” Saavedra Forero said.

The second time the fire alarm went off, she waited for seven minutes and was then told to take the elevator down.

She felt the irony as she approached the elevator doors and saw the sign that specifically instructs people to not use the elevator in case of a fire.

After her recent evacuation from the residence hall, the university offered her two different ground-floor rooms on north campus, but they are not wheelchair accessible and do not have bathrooms attached.

She declined those options, which weren’t feasible anyway.

Then, the university suggested she find off-campus housing and offered not to charge her for canceling her housing plan early. Or, she could move back into Koury when the elevator was fixed.

“With what money and what time” was she supposed to find a functional apartment at the last minute this spring, Saavedra Forero asked. Plus, she really needs to be on campus for the same accessibility reasons.