Awards

High Point University student Hannah Robertson, a class of 2023 interior design and visual merchandising major from Richmond, Va., was honored as the 2023 recipient of the Havertys Cup.

The Havertys Cup was established in 1986 by the late Rawson Haverty to honor annually an outstanding graduating senior in one of the home furnishings related programs at HPU. The tribute was created to encourage students to pursue a career in the home furnishings industry.

Robertson recently accepted a job with Jennifer Stoner Interiors, a luxury residential design firm in Richmond, Va.

Robertson received a personal replica of the Havertys Cup and a $3,000 award. Her name will be engraved on the base of the Havertys Cup, which is on permanent display in the library of Norton Hall on HPU’s campus.