Achievers

This summer, Lexa Hedgecock, a rising junior from Christa McAuliffe Academy School of Arts and Sciences, joined outstanding high school students from across the nation to take part in the 2023 St. Jude Next Gen Experience at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis, Tenn.

Since 2019, St. Jude Leadership Society has been a distinguished membership of high-performing high school and young college students who share a passion for leadership, service and community. During a six-month period, members have an opportunity to exercise their leadership skills while raising funds and awareness for the kids of St. Jude. Each summer, members who reach their fundraising goal are invited to the SJLS Next Gen Conference.

“Being part of the St. Jude Leadership Society has been such a rewarding experience. I met lots of great students and strengthened my leadership skills through my fundraising project. I loved being able to tour St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and learn more about their mission. Now, I am even more certain that I want to become a medical research scientist. One day, I hope to find a cure for childhood cancers,” said Hedgecock.

Announcements

The High Point Arts Council is inviting the community to an inspiring free jazz concert at 7 p.m. tonight at Penn Griffin School for the Arts, where John Coltrane attended school, located at 825 Washington St. in High Point. This performance marks the finale of the 2023 John Coltrane Jazz Workshop.

The John Coltrane Jazz Workshop, a collaboration between the High Point Arts Council and Guilford County Schools, has become a beacon of jazz inspiration for middle and high school musicians across the Triad. This year’s workshop has been made possible through the generous support of dedicated grantors, including Dave and Linda McCoy, The Masland Foundation, High Point Rotary Club and High Point Kiwanis Club.

Thanks to these grantors, the council had the privilege of awarding 12 scholarships to exceptionally talented students out of the 53 total students enrolled in the program.

For information, call 336-889-2787.

Scholarships

The Piedmont Triad Commercial Real Estate for Women chapter has announced that N.C. A&T rising senior and N.C. A&T Real Estate Foundation intern Yentell James is one of this year’s recipients of the CREW Network Foundation Scholarship.

In addition to the $5,000 in scholarship funds, James will receive a two-year CREW Network student-at-large membership, complimentary convention registration (with a $1,000 travel stipend) and a six-month mentorship with a CREW Visionary. Only two other scholarship recipients were from North Carolina and James is the only HBCU recipient.

CREW Network is a global commercial real estate organization with chapters and affiliates in more than 80 markets. The organization’s mission is to advance all women in commercial real estate through business networking, industry research, leadership, development and career outreach.

While A&T does not have a degreed real estate program, James interned with the N.C. A&T Real Estate Foundation and co-founded the Aggie Real Estate Society, a student-led organization for students interested in learning more about careers in real estate. She is double majoring in business management and marketing with plans to pursue a career in real estate consulting.