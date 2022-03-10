Student Notebook

Awards
Taylor White, a senior at UNCG, was presented with the George Orley Student Mental Health Advocate Award at the 2022 Depression on College Campuses Conference on March 9-10.
White received a certificate and $1,000 for a project or organization of her choice.
White has raised awareness of mental health issues on her campus as an outspoken member of the UNCG Collegiate Recovery Program (Spartan Recovery Program). She represents the program in the community and on campus, speaking to groups about her own life challenges that led her to seek treatment and inspired her interest in mental health.