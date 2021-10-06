Students lauded for role in deputies' seizure of gun on Northeast High School campus

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools is heaping praise on the unnamed students whose tips led to the confiscation of a gun on Northeast Guilford High School’s campus on Monday.

Mike Richey, the district’s new executive director of emergency management and school safety and security, spoke with local media at a news conference on Wednesday. He said its been a tense few weeks for Guilford and other school districts across the nation, especially following the fatal shooting of a student at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem last month.

Also last month, High Point police arrested a Southwest High School student for making threats on social media against five Guilford County high schools.

And just this past Saturday, a juvenile was arrested for posting a threat to High Point Central High School.

Richey said that during all this, school officials and law enforcement have been dealing with a wave of unfounded rumors related to school violence that spread from person to person and through social media.

Wading through all of that is a challenge, he explained. Authorities have to first discover what’s circulating, then try to trace it back to its original source, which becomes increasingly difficult the more people share it.