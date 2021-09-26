Study: Playing Euchre and other card games could stave off Alzheimer's

Wilson said it is an observational study that does not prove causality, but there are very few alternative explanations.

“This is suggestive of the idea that a cognitively active lifestyle doesn’t make the underlying disease go away, but it can delay the appearance of the symptoms which disable you,” he said.

For Midwesterners, the card game you’re most likely to play is euchre, according to a survey conducted by TopUSCasinos.

The study, which surveyed 1,000 Americans, also found that Americans played card games more frequently during the COVID-19 pandemic. About 55% of Americans learned a new card game this year.

Wilson said that, despite how passionate Midwesterners are, euchre might not technically be better than other card games in this particular scenario, but all that trying to read your partner’s mind or trying to remember what suit the jack is this round could be paying off.

“It’s not the actual cognitive activity that is key,” Wilson said. “The brain is not something that just sits there like a blob, it’s constantly responding to the activities that we ask it to do, so I think the key with cognitive activity is something that is sustainable and hopefully enjoyable because we think that the important thing is that it’s something that you repeat over time.’”