Summer Arts Institute programs

Moore Music Company at 615 W. Market St. in Greensboro has announced a summer music schedule for musicians of all ages and talent levels.

For young musicians in fifth through 12th grades, the Guilford County Schools Summer Arts Institute offers the following programs:

Jump Ahead Band and Orchestra Camp: July 11-14, Page High School. For rising fifth through seventh grade students. Beginner-friendly camp for students joining their school band or orchestra for the first time.

Re-Boot Band and Orchestra Camp: June 21-30, Page High School. For rising seventh and eighth grade students. Students will receive intensive instruction in both large ensembles and sectionals. At least one year experience in the chosen instrument is required.

Honors Jazz Camp: June 13-23, Page High School. For rising seventh through 12th grade students. Two or more years of instrumental experience on the chosen instrument is required.

Drum Line: July 25-28, Swann Middle School. For rising seventh through ninth grade students. Want to learn “show-style” drumline techniques? No prior instrumental experience required.

Rock Band: July 11-21, Page High School. For rising seventh through 12th grade students. Some instrument or singing experience is required.

All classes are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Guilford County Schools will provide breakfast and lunch. Transportation is available for GCS students. The institute is open to all students regardless of school affiliation.

Tuition is $150 for one-week camps, $300 for two-week camps. Tuition waivers are available for rental and/or lesson customers of Moore Music Company. A $25 non-refundable registration fee is due at time of registration.

In addition to SAI, Moore Music Company is offering two workshops for musicians/teachers:

Summer String Workshop for Violin and Viola Students: July 25-28. For students of all ages and talent levels. $150. Early registration is $125 if tuition is received by May 15. A String Workshop Interest Day will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. May 7 at Moore Music Company.

Free Piano Workshop: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 5, Moore Music Company. RSVP at joshua@mooremusiccompany.com.

To see a list of youth classes and other information, call 336-274-4636 or visit www.mooremusiccompany.com.