Summer trial set for N. Carolina ballot probe defendant

Freeman said after the hearing attended by Dowless and his lawyer that he would have had to plead guilty to 12 of the 13 charges in accepting the plea offer.

Dowless and others were charged in 2019 on state charges related to the 2016 general election and the 2018 primary and general elections.

Dowless worked in 2017 and 2018 in part for 9th Congressional District candidate Mark Harris. Witnesses told state officials that Dowless, with help of his assistants, gathered hundreds of absentee ballots from Bladen County where he lives. Those workers testified they were directed to collect blank or incomplete ballots, forge signatures on them and even fill in votes for local candidates.

Harris appeared to get the most votes in the November 2018 race, but the State Board of Elections ordered a new election. Harris did not run in the subsequent race, which was won by his successor as the GOP nominee, Dan Bishop. No charges were filed against Harris.

Dowless attorney Drew Sprague told Gregory he was concerned about meeting trial deadlines because of Dowless' medical condition. Dowless, who arrived in court using a cane, had a mini-stroke recently, and he learned that some spots on his lung may be cancer, according to Sprague.