Defining 'progress'

In “Progressives too gloomy about … progress,” (News & Record, July 20), George Will’s assertion appears narrow in scope.

In his diatribe, Will focuses on “time-price” progress (meaning that one is better off based upon the fact that people can buy more for fewer work-hours than in our caveman past). That happens because “know-how” is developed based upon mistakes/persistence throughout centuries. Progressives, he suggests, seem more focused on social injustice rather than long-evolving economic progress.

All Americans need to recognize “gloom” related to a loss of progress. Recently, at the hands of the Supreme Court, women’s rights suffered with a 50-year-old (established) law having been turned upside down. Gerrymandering seems to be a “hands-off” subject though it is one of the most anti-democratic practices in our country. And the high court refuses to police its own ethical behavior.

Progress, by its very definition, is “moving forward.” Hate toward people who look or think differently, banning/burning books, telling teachers what to teach, and failing to recognize and attack climate change, are some of the many examples of existential dangers and should make all of us “gloomy.”

Enough “gloom” exists to call out our problems and persevere in the quest for progress — over, and over again, if necessary.

Miriam Hamill

Greensboro

The unmeasurable

Success cannot always be measured in numbers. But some people try.

Some believe public education can be evaluated by “standardized tests of math and science”(Charles Davenport, Jr. June 28) But is the goal of public education to turn out better designers and engineers and scientists to build more efficient widgets that increase corporate bottom lines and deadlier weapons that kill more effectively? Maybe the goal of public education should be to produce well-rounded, creative, responsible, empathic, collaborative citizens. Not so easy to measure.

Do we measure human progress by the “time-price metric” (George Will, July 20), the number of human labor hours required to purchase consumer goods? Seems simple enough, but it oversimplifies as it overlooks more substantive concerns. Such industrial “progress” usually has harmful side effects called external costs. These external costs are borne not by the industrial producers but by the populace as a whole, largely folks who receive no benefit from the “progress,” and by the planet itself.

Some external costs of human “progress" are measurable, such as atmospheric carbon dioxide parts per million (currently 417, up from 280 in 1750); microplastics in the human body, especially in babies, placentas and breast milk; rising sea levels and melting polar ice; and species extinction rate; to name a few.

Some are unmeasurable, such as the job satisfaction of a skilled tradesman completing a hand-crafted product versus that of a drone assembly line worker turning out doodads by the thousands.

Can anyone quantify the quality of life?

Kim Carlyle

Greensboro

'Traffic calming'?

When you think you’ve heard it all…

The Greensboro City Council is proposing speed humps/bumps/stumps/whatever as “traffic calming” devices. What inane semantics accompanied by an equally in(s)ane solution! “Traffic calming”?

How about “calming traffic” by using speed guns and enforcing the laws that are already in the books? Bump/hump devices would only present a new challenge for lawbreakers as they see how fast they’d need to drive to make themselves airborne. Use common sense and impose increasingly larger fines, revoking licenses when relevant, if you are truly interested in making our streets safe.

Susan Tysinger

Greensboro

Better off?

How are Republicans making our lives easier?

Are they providing dollars to public education in order to ensure that all of our students are well educated? No. Instead, they’re providing wealthy families with vouchers so they can save a few bucks on private school.

Are they making sure that our kids are safe in schools? No. They are making it easier for people to own assault rifles.

Are they trying to build the infrastructure we need to be the business leader of the world? No. They’re trying to cut President Biden’s infrastructure bill that has brought nearly $7 billion to North Carolina for jobs that will improve our roads and bridges, increase public transportation, expand access to broadband, eliminate lead from our water lines and pipes, and improve our network for electric vehicles.

Are they guaranteeing health care for everyone? No. They are banning abortion rights and trying to ban contraception.

Are they cutting taxes for the middle class? No. They’re cutting taxes for the wealthy.

Are they making it easier for people to vote? No. They’re implementing voter ID laws, reducing early voting and making it harder to vote by mail.

Are they creating policies to make your life easier? No! They have done nothing for you. It has all been for them.

Support folks who will make your life easier.

Kathy Kirkpatrick

Greensboro

No. 1 (again)

Among best states to do business in, North Carolina has been ranked No. 1 by CNBC for the second straight year..

I guess those Republicans you Democrats keep putting down are doing a good job.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville