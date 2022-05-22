Sunday's letters, May 22, 2022

More snake oil

Dear Tucker Carlson:

It’s been a while since I tuned in to your show. Unfortunately, curiosity got the best of me. I caught your monologue Wednesday evening. I honestly wish I hadn’t.

For those who missed it, your contorted facial expressions and mocking commentary about Karine Jean-Pierre, the new White House press secretary, and her status as the first Black and first LGBTQ person to hold the position, were reminiscent of a sixth grade bully — the way you put her down, saying her last name in an insulting way.

As you commented, “Is that even how it’s pronounced?”

It was a clear reminder of your inability to properly pronounce Vice President Kamala Harris’ name as well. No racism or sexism here, folks.

Interestingly, Karine Jean-Pierre is also a Haitian immigrant. Quite the opposite of your privileged upbringing.

And lest we forget, Wednesday was just the new press secretary’s third day on the job. There’s nothing like tainting your audience right out of the starting gate.

Your commentary reminded me of an old-time snake oil salesman, willing to say anything to sell his ideas. Worse yet, you preyed upon your viewers by instilling fear, hate and distrust toward one more government representative. Bravo for continuing to sow division in our country.

Ken Stiles

Greensboro

Dogs and trails

Pity the dog-walkers at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park.

David Noer, writing for the newspaper, has been walking his dog at the park for 10 years and suggests trash cans be placed throughout the park for those who cannot be bothered to take waste bags to the visitor center (column, “Park communication has gone to the dogs,” May 18). Go after the scofflaws, the argument goes, and not after those who follow the rules.

And exactly how would that work, given the park’s small staff? And what would be required to station and maintain trash cans that would themselves further litter the historic grounds?

I have volunteered at the battleground for more than 50 years, and the wear and tear on the land, which is now completely surrounded by the city, is plainly evident. What’s lost in the argument about our recreational activities is the fact that thousands of soldiers fought on that field, only a small portion of which is preserved in the park, with the dead buried who knows where.

I wish we would approach this problem with a healthy patriotism instead of making our convenience our priority.

Scott Culclasure

Greensboro

Old-school issues

Your article in Sunday’s paper on Greensboro’s mayoral candidates (“Crime, growth top concerns for city,” May 15) had a timeless quality. The “top concerns” you asked the candidates about (about crime, affordable housing and growth) hark back to the last century.

What about the climate crisis, the most urgent issue facing human beings in the 21st century? Several candidates alluded to climate-related issues (such as tree conservation, transportation systems and housing density), but none advocated a just transition to a regenerative economy that restores rather than burns up the planet’s resources.

It’s 2022, time to demand climate leadership from political candidates at every level of government.

Tom Guthrie

Greensboro

Silly liberal

After reading E.J. Dionne’s leftist communication (“Supreme Court’s anti-democratic actions extend far beyond Roe,” May 16) from your “parent command” (The Washington Post), I ask if he is naïve, goofy, stupid or a typical hypocritical liberal — maybe all four.

First: Fire the standard liberal red flare: If the U.S. Supreme Court outlaws abortion, it will “deepen the crisis of American democracy.” When unhappy with conservatives, assert that “democracy” is endangered (we actually have a republic, not a democracy). No danger here: No foreign troops are poised to invade us.

He adds: “The (court’s) conservative majority has sabotaged all manner of democratically enacted laws.” An opinion he dislikes indicates radicalism. No “sabotage” and “radicalism” are alleged concerning judicial invalidation of voter ID laws.

Dionne condemns 1) Republicans wanting strict constructionist justices who will not legislate from the bench and 2) the appointment of three conservative justices as “anti-democratic,” crying because they did not say during their confirmation hearings that Roe v. Wade should be overturned.

Reality: Nominating justices to the court is a political process during which nominees should not prejudge cases; the Supreme Court is not a “democratic” institution and its justices have distorted the Constitution and legislated judicially throughout its history.

Please publish only local naïve hypocritical liberal columnists: Washington Post “imports” are unnecessary.

Charles A. Jones

Greensboro