Rental etiquette

Two front-page Feb. 14 articles about short-term rental regulations piqued my interest as an area Airbnb host citing fears of party houses in the area. If this is the concern, the answer is simple: Airbnb and VRBO both have strict no party policies. Should they be alerted by anyone about a party property listed on their sites, they will shut down the listing faster than you can say Greensboro.

All of our neighbors have our contact information. At the first sign of a gathering, they know to contact us. This is etiquette encouraged by a culture within the hosts. We strive to live up to it.

Our Airbnb is our home when we visit my aging parents while we’re in town. We are not a corporate machine with multiple listings. It affords us a startling 500%-plus increase in time spent with them. It helps other families spend more time together, too, in our home with a stocked kitchen and comfortable rooms.

There may be bad apples among us who should be regulated or even considered corporate profiteers, but hopefully they are the exception to the rule. We, good readers, are family-centric, short-term rental owners.

Jeremy Witteveen

Winston-Salem

A&T Four or ...?

This letter responds to the letter by Joanne Winston Foley (“The A&T Four,” Feb. 15).

I take Ms. Foley’s point that the designation should be historically accurate and I certainly wouldn’t want to discount the views on that subject of the Beloved Community Center. But, in terms of sources to consult, before I’d opine on this, I think I’d want to know what the surviving two students would prefer, as it is their legacy, after all.

While I can understand the viewpoint of calling them the A&T Four, since they hailed from that school, their protest occurred in Greensboro, and whether or not the city of Greensboro embraced it, there is no question that the city of Greensboro was changed by it. While they might agree with Ms. Foley’s interpretation, I could as easily see them preferring the title that evidences the broader reach.

Speaking as a former executive in marketing at a couple of Fortune 100 companies, I think more recognition would come by their identification as the Greensboro Four, since fewer people are going to know the name A&T.

And, analogous to a trademark, for more than 60 years now they have been lauded by the name Greensboro Four, to which has been attached long-associated acclaim, and more attention to the movement they spawned.

To change that now, I would think, might confuse that association. But that is just this white person’s “outside” speculation as to what is best. Truly, I’d rather hear what the men themselves think.

Anne Moebes

Alexander

Parents’ rights

It appears the parents’ rights movement (“Schools become flash point for GOP,” front page, Feb. 12) is concerned that a heavy-handed bias is corrupting our schoolchildren, introducing them to subject matter that either is not appropriate or is out of sequence and not age-appropriate. There’s also concern about which books they have in the classroom or library.

Really, people? Have you not heard of the internet? It’s no longer possible to censor what young people find on their own.

Let’s look at the main subjects K-12 public school students will be exposed to as described by the North Carolina Standard Course of Study: art, computer science, English, health, math, science, social studies and world languages. Of these only science and social studies might be controversial, but we’ve had long-standing differences about our creation — Adam and Eve or evolution — and depicting the Puritans’ massacre of the natives, as well as mistreatment of women and immigrants.

Instead, parents, consider communicating more and becoming more involved with your children. Help them navigate through what they see, hear and read every day. Parents, your words and actions become the model children build their beliefs, values and opinions on.

Teach them manners, respect for others, honesty and humility. Reinforce the benefits of hard work, perseverance and helping others, attributes that become the foundation on which they’ll emerge into adulthood. Children grow up too quickly. There should be plenty for parents and families to pay attention to now other than political differences, which change like the weather.

Bruce Bower

Greensboro