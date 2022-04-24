Sunday's letters

Pass the ammo

No issue is more far-reaching, complicated and resistant to meaningful remedies than the problem with gun violence here in the United States. Because that issue can be exploited for political gain by those who see it as a way to achieve power, we seem to be at an impasse when it comes to simply identifying the factors that are driving our violence epidemic.

The No. 1 problem is the sheer number of lethal weapons owned by our citizens — more than 400 million at this point, and that number increases daily. No. 2 centers around many states having gun laws that promote (and sometimes even encourage) gun ownership and their use to employ lethal force. Guns are marketed as a means of self-defense, coupled with the “God-given right” to own as many as one can afford.

It’s ironic to use the phrase, but we have lost the battle. There’s little hope for any agreement over how to stem the pandemic of bloodletting that massive numbers of guns have made possible. We might as well hand out boxes of matches and 5-gallon canisters of gasoline and tell everyone that arson is a great method of self-defense.

Bill Wallace

High Point

Frisky dolphins

There have been many studies about the frisky sexual behavior of our large-brained mammalian cousin, the dolphin. Google it or ask Siri and you’ll find that a French town had to close its beach to swimmers when a resident dolphin got a little too personal with the bathers.

Terror of terrors, dolphins also engage freely in homosexual romps. This will, of course, land them in hot water with the GOP. Parents enraged by Fox News will insist that books about sea mammals be removed from school libraries. In Florida the term “dolphin” will be forbidden. Luckily, we can fall back on porpoise.

I can hear the school board meetings now: “Do we really want our children learning about the dolphin lifestyle? Should dolphins be included in the third grade math curriculum? Was Flipper transgender?”

Meanwhile, back at the ranch, we have one party that supports an effort to overthrow our government, and authoritarians on the march. Thank goodness we have our cultural warriors to keep us focused on the truly important issues.

M. Craig Fuller

High Point

It doesn’t say that

I see that your paper, along with SO many other ones, fell for the lie by the leftists that the parental rights bill in Florida prevented people from saying the word “gay.” You even listed it as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill in the headline in an article about it. Nowhere in the bill does it mention you can’t use the word “gay.” It prevents the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

Because it should be obvious to everyone that teachers should not be talking to first grade students about how a male can change to a female, those who push this nonsense had to make it appeal to more people. So they made up the fact that, if the bill passed, people would be banned from using the word gay. This should be shocking, but it is not ... making up stuff to fit their agenda; the liberal elites have been doing this for a long time. And with the help of the media, it seems to be working. Your headline is proof of that.

Fred Pearlman

Greensboro

Plasticized

I remember sitting in the Grimsley High School auditorium in April of my senior year, listening to a program about something new called Earth Day. It was 1970 and this would be the first Earth Day.

Soon we all had green “ecology” decals on the back of our cars to add symmetry to our peace signs. Of course, we didn’t have plastic soda bottles and our grandparents would have been horrified if they thought we would buy water in a plastic bottle. We did not have plastic grocery bags and, when we purchased an item, we did not need scissors or a knife to pry the item from its plastic enclosure.

We should have listened.

Burton Kennedy

Greensboro