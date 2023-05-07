Stay in your lane

Dear North Carolina legislators:

If you insist on providing medical opinions, you should have been a doctor.

If you think you’re able to tell me what I can think or what to teach my kids, you should have been an educator.

If you think you can direct my religious beliefs or impose yours on me, then you should have been a pastor.

If you think you can govern better than my own elected city or county officials, you should have run for that office instead of the one you hold.

As it is, you’re not qualified or even required to do any of those things.

Y’all need to stay in your own lanes. My life, and the lives of most of the state’s population, would be much less stressful.

Judith Moore, Greensboro

I want choices

Profits are at the center of the current Cone/Atrium dispute. Cone wants to use profits from treating individuals in ZIP code 27410 to offset costs from treating other patients, but Cone shouldn’t be allowed to control health care for residents there or in any other ZIP code.

When I moved to Greensboro in 1983, there were four hospitals. Now there are two, plus the Behavioral Health Hospital. Cone owns all of them, along with a large network of primary and specialty practices, two other hospitals outside of Greensboro, five urgent care centers, a cancer center, several “MedCenters” that provide numerous services, the Triad Healthcare Network (an ACO) and a subsidiary that sells Medicare Advantage plans.

In recent years, Wake Forest Baptist (now Atrium Wake Forest Baptist) has established several health care practices, an urgent care center and an ambulatory surgical center in Greensboro. It is to be expected that the need will arise for a hospital to provide existing and future Atrium patients in Greensboro with services such as emergency care and surgery, or even a transfer to a Level I Stroke Center.

Articles, letters and Cone’s statement published in the newspaper show it is all about money. The word “cost” appears 17 times. “Choice” is used twice. This issue is about not only cost, but also competition in quality of care, variety of care and timeliness of care. Choice in health care is necessary in order to achieve the best outcomes.

Donna Lawson, Greensboro

Supreme Court’s hubris

Two opposing views in Sunday’s paper (April 30 ) beg the question: Has the U.S. Supreme Court violated the ethics demanded by its trusted and privileged position?

Government’s ultimate responsibility is to protect and benefit the people. However, in protecting our rights, today the court alone has the last word. Without oversight, how can the highest court guarantee a fair, level playing field for all?

In February 2016 The New York Times reported that “WhenJustice (Antonin) Scalia died two weeks ago, he was staying, again for free, at a West Texas hunting lodge owned by a businessman whose company had recently had a matter before the Supreme Court.” The Times further wrote: “Though that trip has brought new attention to the justice’s penchant for travel, it was in addition to the 258 subsidized trips that he took from 2004 to 2014.”

Following the Dobbs decision leak, The Washington Post reported that all devices were searched and sworn affidavits signed by all possible sources under oath. Except, the Post noted, the justices did not sign sworn affidavits and were not put under oath, nor were their family members interviewed and put under oath. And the leaker has yet to be found.

As for Justice Clarence Thomas?

Government works best when there are checks and balances offering transparency for examination. If the court is to be above reproach, it needs to be accountable to the people. Why should the justices object? Are they above the law?

Using oversight let’s find out. Ronald Reagan said it best: Trust but verify.

Bruce Bower, Greensboro

Our darker side

Last week I returned from a trip to Togo, Africa where I had hoped to participate in the coronation of my friend, Edoh, to one of a half dozen kingships in that country.

Unfortunately, Edoh’s older brother was focused on disrupting the transition planned by Edoh and his now-deceased father, the prior tribal king. I witnessed the brother display greed and desire for power and the extensive measures he would take to stop this transition. (Fortunately, people are not allowed to own guns in Togo.) This put me at risk also because I had provided financial support for this intended celebration.

All those challenges have been addressed and Edoh’s celebration was scheduled to occur as planned this weekend.

One might write this off as an interesting story in a developing nation. However, I see parallels to our country.

Isn’t the attempted disruption of the last presidential transition similar? People not willing to give up power and using violence at the apparent behest of their leaders indicates some of us are like Edoh’s brother and his supporters. If one thinks about it, this dark side of our humanity is prevalent in several other countries (Russia and North Korea are examples).

When will we become more spiritually evolved and find ways to overcome the darker aspects of our nature. I’m encouraged by voting trends I see in young people. Perhaps they will help find ways to transition into a more positive, inclusive future.

Jim Fisher, Jamestown