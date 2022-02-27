Sunday's letters

What Ukraine wants

In the early hours of Feb. 24, Vladimir Putin did what has seemed unthinkable to most scholars of European history: attacking an independent country in the heart of Europe.

His assault is far-reaching, leading to countless deaths and destruction across Ukraine. The Ukrainian people did nothing to warrant this fate. Putin’s speeches are full of conspiracies, lies and revisionism, tainted by offensive and inaccurate rhetoric. While his grievances towards NATO expansion are perhaps understandable, his justification for invasion is wholly irrational.

Many Americans view the Ukraine crisis as unrelated to their lives, taking place far away, in a land they have never visited. Perhaps rising gas prices are more concerning to them. However, I implore these people to think about the foundational values of the United States: life, freedom and the pursuit of happiness. The people of Ukraine want this, too, on their own terms.

Please consider empathy: What would Americans do if a more powerful aggressor was bombing our home? Would we want others around the globe to sit idly by? Certainly not.