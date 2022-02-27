Sunday's letters

What Ukraine wants
In the early hours of Feb. 24, Vladimir Putin did what has seemed unthinkable to most scholars of European history: attacking an independent country in the heart of Europe.
His assault is far-reaching, leading to countless deaths and destruction across Ukraine. The Ukrainian people did nothing to warrant this fate. Putin’s speeches are full of conspiracies, lies and revisionism, tainted by offensive and inaccurate rhetoric. While his grievances towards NATO expansion are perhaps understandable, his justification for invasion is wholly irrational.
Many Americans view the Ukraine crisis as unrelated to their lives, taking place far away, in a land they have never visited. Perhaps rising gas prices are more concerning to them. However, I implore these people to think about the foundational values of the United States: life, freedom and the pursuit of happiness. The people of Ukraine want this, too, on their own terms.
Please consider empathy: What would Americans do if a more powerful aggressor was bombing our home? Would we want others around the globe to sit idly by? Certainly not.
I call on empathy, prayer and tangible support for Ukraine from the American people — for us to live according to our better nature.
Sylvia Roper
Greensboro
Masking the facts
At the last Guilford County Board of Commissioners meeting, I offered the only medical-based comments about masks, as a physician.
I realize the board was under pressure, given the governor’s recommendation for mandate removal. But I was astounded at misinformation from other speakers. I thought that the “CO2 poisoning” myth was over. Surgeons and medical personnel have worn masks for hours without any credible documented “poisoning.”
The idea of masks not working is also absurd. Certainly, they are not 100% (nothing is), but they are one tool in our fight. Personally, I contracted only one cold during the years that I’ve worn masks in public and at work.
We in the medical community have noted fewer incidences of influenza and respiratory viruses when mandates were strict. So clearly, masks work.
If anti-mask speakers had undergone surgery and the surgeon said they would not wear a mask while operating (since “they don’t work”), there would have been choice words. Some speakers referred to masks as “child abuse” and “traumatic.”
One would think losing family to COVID-19 would be more “traumatic” than masks. I thought we would work very hard to avoid these kinds of outcomes, but clearly we have lost our sense of community.
Joel Gallagher
Greensboro
Questions linger
I am a parent of two children in Guilford County Schools. I don’t know whether I agree with the decision to end the mask mandate in GCS schools or not because the school board did not explain the basis for its decision at all during its brief meeting on Feb. 21.
There was no discussion at all during the meeting. The board’s decision was based on a memo from Superintendent Contreras that as of this moment has not been made public.
Here are the questions I would like answered:
Do the superintendent and board think it’s safe for kids and staff to be unmasked indoors?
Was the Guilford County Health Department involved in making this recommendation, as it has been in school-related recommendations throughout the pandemic?
What data were analyzed to come to this recommendation?
Are health officials concerned about this change causing more community spread of COVID-19?
If it’s going to be up to individual families to make their own decision about whether to send our kids to school in masks, we need more information and the benefit of the expertise of school and health officials so we have the full context.
Hannah Grannemann
Greensboro
Running mates?
Given Donald Trump’s love affair with Putin and the GOP’s love affair with all things autocratic, we might expect bumper stickers like this soon.
Trump/Putin 2024
Sdelay Ameriku snova velikoy
William Dudley
Greensboro
Unsafe streets?
Traffic enforcement is nonexistent in Greensboro. Countless drivers operate their vehicles without regard for traffic laws or the safety of others.
I believe this epidemic began Oct. 25, 2015, when The New York Times published an article “The Disproportionate Risks of Driving While Black …” on its front page. That prompted Susan Ladd to write a scathing column condemning our police department. Our City Council, led by Mayor Nancy Vaughan, used that crisis as an opportunity that would radically change policing, specifically traffic enforcement, in Greensboro. Chief Wayne Scott was tasked by the City Council to address the allegations identified by the Times.
Members of the City Council directed Chief Scott to change the way police officers interacted with the community. He “instituted an order to have officers not stop persons on simple vehicle infractions, i.e., brake lights” and initiated a zero-tolerance policy for any officer who had been “found committing perjury, filing a false report, or who had used racial profiling.”
The result was a culture where police officers were not willing to risk their careers for making routine traffic stops. As a result, Greensboro’s streets have become the proverbial lawless wild, wild West.
Carl Fenske
Greensboro