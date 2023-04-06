SUNRISE WORSHIP: Of all Winston-Salem's traditions, the Easter Sunrise Service at Old Salem might be the most sacred. Beginning at 6:15 a.m., this Moravian event will be held for the 251st time. Some parking spots to consider: 720 Salt St., 800 Old Salem Road and 235 S. Church St. Check the weather beforehand and dress accordingly. Easter bonnets are optional, walking shoes are not.