SUNRISE WORSHIP: Of all Winston-Salem's traditions, the Easter Sunrise Service at Old Salem might be the most sacred. Beginning at 6:15 a.m., this Moravian event will be held for the 251st time. Some parking spots to consider: 720 Salt St., 800 Old Salem Road and 235 S. Church St. Check the weather beforehand and dress accordingly. Easter bonnets are optional, walking shoes are not.
SUNRISE WORSHIP
Related to this story
Most Popular
An unknown number of people fired guns toward the gathering, then ran away.
N.C. A&T issued an email advisory Monday to students and employees about Bentley's arrest, which happened about eight days earlier.
A former Bank of America Corp. branch location in Greensboro has been sold for just under $6 million to a New York group, according to a Guilf…
Republican Michael Logan expected to become a school board member at Tuesday's Guilford County Board of Education meeting. Instead, Logan was …
The gesture has sparked much debate, especially on social media. Some have criticized Reese, while others have defended her actions.