Survey finds language barrier key hurdle for Latinx vaccinations in North Carolina

A dearth of information about the COVID-19 vaccine could have detrimental effects on the vaccination rate of North Carolina's Spanish-speaking population.

This is according to information taken from a recent survey that compiled and analyzed COVID-related data in the Latinx community.

"The data is clear," said Siembra Executive Director Kelly Morales. "Latinos want to get vaccinated but there is a prohibitive gap in information, technology and language resources that are not being addressed by the state."

Based in North Carolina and operating in Alamance and a handful of other counties, Siembra is a grassroots advocacy group for immigrants and the Latinx community. The organization conducted the survey, which gauged attitudes toward the vaccine among a sample of Latinx North Carolinians.

The recently released survey was the second of its kind for Siembra. In mid-2020 Siembra conducted an initial survey that focused on the experiences and gaps in resources for those most heavily impacted by the pandemic.

The second and current survey came about weeks after the vaccine was made available for public consumption. Siembra surveyors spoke to 836 individuals from Feb. 26 to March 7 and compiled their findings based on those interviews.