Swarm at home

A preview of the Greensboro Swarm's weekend homestand:
What
NBA G League home games for Greensboro Swarm, affiliate of Charlotte Hornets
Where
The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex
When
7 p.m. Friday: College Park Skyhawks (Hawks)
7 p.m. Saturday: Capital City Go-Go (Wizards)
1 p.m. Monday: Capital City Go-Go (Wizards)
Tickets
Starting at $10; Ticketmaster.com
Remember him?
Former Swarm guard Cat Barber, who played at N.C. State, is averaging 24.3 points and 8.5 assists in four games for the Skyhawks.
Notable
• The City of Greensboro requires face masks for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals indoors, unless actively eating or drinking. The NBA G League requites fans seated within 15 feet of the court, player benches and/or the scorer’s table to also be fully vaccinated or to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result from either a PCR test sampled within 48 hours before the game or a rapid antigen test sampled the day of the game. At-home tests will not be accepted.