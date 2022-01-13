 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Swarm at home
A preview of the Greensboro Swarm's weekend homestand:

What

NBA G League home games for Greensboro Swarm, affiliate of Charlotte Hornets

Where

The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex

When

7 p.m. Friday: College Park Skyhawks (Hawks)

7 p.m. Saturday: Capital City Go-Go (Wizards)

1 p.m. Monday: Capital City Go-Go (Wizards)

Tickets

Starting at $10; Ticketmaster.com

Remember him?

Former Swarm guard Cat Barber, who played at N.C. State, is averaging 24.3 points and 8.5 assists in four games for the Skyhawks.

Notable

 The City of Greensboro requires face masks for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals indoors, unless actively eating or drinking. The NBA G League requites fans seated within 15 feet of the court, player benches and/or the scorer’s table to also be fully vaccinated or to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result from either a PCR test sampled within 48 hours before the game or a rapid antigen test sampled the day of the game. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Because of concerns regarding potential wintry weather, the food drive associated with the MLK Day game has been pushed back to Jan. 22.

