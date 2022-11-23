Sweet potato pie makes an easy, pretty Thanksgiving dessert

In some areas of the country, especially the South, sweet potatoes make regular appearances at the end of the meal, yet for many of us elsewhere, it’s a surprise to encounter them in dessert form.

But they are called sweet potatoes for a reason.

This comforting, pretty and very simple pie makes a nice alternative to the more traditional pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving.

It’s made even easier if you take the shortcut of using a refrigerated crust — one of the best inventions ever, in this casual pie maker’s opinion. But if you have a pie crust recipe you like, please feel free to use it here.

And while I tout the marvels of refrigerated pie crust, I should also mention that homemade whipped cream is simple to make, and few things delight more than a hefty billow of sweet whipped cream on a pie.

Although their names are sometimes used interchangeably, there are differences between a sweet potato and a yam. Yams are from a different botanical family, and are generally larger, starchier and drier than sweet potatoes. Save yams for the savory dishes.

The best sweet potatoes are the small to medium ones, which are sweet and creamy. Larger ones tend to be starchier. They should be firm and free of bruises or breaks, and their skin should be smooth.

Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of the antioxidant beta carotene (choose ones with darker skins for more of it), and also contain high levels of Vitamin C and potassium.

Making the filling of this pie is simple, once you bake and mash the sweet potatoes.

Oh and if you are lucky to have any leftovers, be sure to tuck a piece in a secret spot in the fridge — I can’t think of a better post-Thanksgiving breakfast.