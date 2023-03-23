SYMPHONY SATURDAY: Robert Franz, the resident guest conductor and a UNC School of the Arts alumnus, will return for a 7:30 p.m. concert with the school’s symphony orchestra on Saturday at the Stevens Center in Winston-Salem. The concert will feature Florence Price’s Concert Overture No. 2, Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4 and the world premiere of UNCSA alumnus Robert Chumbley’s Permutations for piano and orchestra with faculty member Dmitri Shteinberg performing. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students. Visit www.uncsa.edu/performances/events/20230325-symphony-orchestra.aspx for more information.
SYMPHONY SATURDAY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Teen girl alleged sexual assault by another student on school bus. Guilford County Schools to pay $90,000 settlement.
"I think that some people simply do not know how to stop when you say 'no,'" the female student said. "They don't understand consent." As part…
Speed is believed to be a factor contributing to the crash, police said.
Already, across the country, other retail chains have scooped up the vacant stores.
Guilford County legislators also hear about issues involving Airbnb rentals, education, criminal justice and the Equal Rights Amendment.
A “larger-than-typical” black bear was found dead near Bladenboro, North Carolina, raising concerns as to what else might be roaming in the dark.