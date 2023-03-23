SYMPHONY SATURDAY: Robert Franz, the resident guest conductor and a UNC School of the Arts alumnus, will return for a 7:30 p.m. concert with the school’s symphony orchestra on Saturday at the Stevens Center in Winston-Salem. The concert will feature Florence Price’s Concert Overture No. 2, Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4 and the world premiere of UNCSA alumnus Robert Chumbley’s Permutations for piano and orchestra with faculty member Dmitri Shteinberg performing. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students. Visit www.uncsa.edu/performances/events/20230325-symphony-orchestra.aspx for more information.