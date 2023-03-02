SYMPHONY SEARCH: Vinay Parameswaran, one of six candidates for the position of Winston-Salem Symphony music director, will be in the city for several events. The highlight will be two concerts, on Saturday and Sunday at the Stevens Center, that will feature guest violinist Lara St. John. The Music from the Homelands concerts will spotlight European folk music traditions. Visit wssymphony.org for ticket information. There will also be a meet-and-greet on Thursday from 10:30–11:30 a.m. at the Reynolda Manor Branch Library. Later that night, Parameswaran will be at The Caviste from 5:30–6:30 p.m.